Suspects arrested in I-95 takedown after 2-year plot to rob, kill armored truck guards

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A two-year plot to rob two armored bank vehicles and kill the drivers ended last month on Interstate 95 in Martin County, authorities announced Thursday.

Three suspects were arrested hours before they planned to act on their alleged plot, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Daryl Canady, Alger Ellison and Martiavius Williams, all of Palm Beach County, were taken into custody on the morning of Feb. 20 after authorities swarmed them in the southbound lanes of I-95.

According to a federal affidavit, the group planned to rob an armored truck that was picking up a large sum of money from a PNC Bank branch on Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

Authorities said the suspects mapped out a plan to steal millions of dollars before fatally shooting the two armored-truck guards.

Investigators said the suspects then planned to rob another armored truck, again plotting to kill the guards.

The joint takedown involved the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

All three suspects were taken back to Palm Beach County, where they remain in federal custody.

