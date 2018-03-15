'Suspicious person' at Millennium Middle School prompts lockdown at several schools

TAMARAC, Fla. - Reports of a suspicious person seen near the portables at Millennium Middle School in Tamarac prompted the lockdown of several schools, the school's principal told parents Thursday morning.

The principal of the school at 5803 NW 94th Ave. said all students are safe and accounted for.

More School-Related Headlines

She said Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were searching each classroom, but nothing nefarious has been found.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 11 a.m. as parents from Millennium and the nearby Challenger Elementary School, which was also placed on lockdown, were parking on the side of a nearby field. A group of parents could be seen speaking with deputies.

"They're clearing all the rooms, making sure everyone is good, all the kids are safe, everybody is accounted for, and we're just waiting for them to clear the building, at which time we'll start to reunify the children with parents," Tamarac spokesman Van Schoen said.

One parent told Local 10 News that he was more on edge ever since the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Sunrise police said several schools in their city were also placed on lockdown because of the incident, including Discovery Elementary, West Pine Middle, Banyan Elementary, Village Elementary and Franklin Academy. Police said all Sunrise school lockdowns were lifted about 1 p.m.

Authorities said there was no active threat to students or staff members and the lockdowns were all precautionary.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.