Taylor Swift's Homestead stalker is 'violent predicate felon,' prosecutor says

NEW YORK - Roger Alvarado traveled from Homestead to New York City to try to break into Taylor Swift's townhouse while on probation for previous attempts to do the same, prosecutors said Thursday.

About 2:30 a.m., Alvarado, 23, used a construction ladder and smashed a glass door at her Tribeca townhouse, authorities said. An automated security system alerted police, who later said no one was home.

During his Thursday afternoon Manhattan court appearance, Alvarado was biting his nails and moving nervously. The prosecutor in the case described Alvarado as a "violent predicate felon."

In April, Alvarado broke into the townhouse and slept in her bed. Alvarado spent more than nine months behind bars.

Now he is facing charges of stalking, burglary and felony criminal contempt for violating an order of protection. Alvarado wasn't allowed to leave Florida.

