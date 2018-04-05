Teen accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A teenager accused of stealing a car with a baby inside in Fort Lauderdale has been arrested.

Fort Lauderdale police said Terrance Thorpe Jr., 16, was arrested Wednesday night, hours after he drove away in a Toyota Avalon near Northwest 24th Street and Northwest 26th Avenue.

A 1-year-old girl was in the car at the time.

Jonathan Rabb told Local 10 News that he left the car engine on as he went inside a friend's home for a brief visit. When he came back outside, the car was gone.

Jonathan Rabb was happy to be reunited with his 1-year-old daughter after someone stole his car while she was asleep inside.

The car was found a short time later in the parking lot of New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral on Northwest 20th Street. The girl wasn't hurt, but the thief was nowhere to be found.

Police said someone recognized Thorpe from a surveillance image shown on the news.

Thorpe faces charges of grand theft auto and desertion of a child.

