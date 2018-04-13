Teen drugs 89-year-old neighbor with tranquilizer-laced brownie to rob her

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. - A woman learned the hard way about never trusting a neighbor offering baked goods.

Christian Jellico, 19, was arrested after he drugged his 89-year-old South Carolina neighbor with a tranquilizer-laced brownie so he could steal from her.

WCSC reports the woman began feeling drowsy after eating the brownie given to her by Jellico on Tuesday. She passed out when the teen left to go to the bathroom.

When she woke four hours later, her television was missing, along with money from her purse.

Still feeling drowsy after waking, the woman fell and hit her head and face on steps while trying to get a phone to call for help.

A toxicology report showed she was drugged with Benzodiazepine.

Jellico was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and petty larceny. The woman's attorney claims she is still suffering from injuries.

