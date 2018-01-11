Teens accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old in Homestead appear before judge

MIAMI - Two teenagers accused of killing a 17-year-old boy over the weekend in Homestead appeared before a judge Thursday in juvenile court.

But whether their case stays in juvenile court is yet to be decided, as the state is considering charging the 15- and 16-year-olds as adults.

Eddy Moore, 16, and Keyondric Daniels, 15, appeared before a judge a day after being arrested on murder charges.

Moore and Daniels are accused of walking up to Jatavious Williams at a park in Homestead Sunday evening before fatally shooting him.

Moore's mother was in court Thursday morning, but was not interested in talking to reporters about her son’s case.

This is Moore's first time in trouble with the law; however, Daniels has a violent criminal history.

"I am going to hold him in secure detention due to the nature of the charges and the risk assessment," Judge Angelica Zayas said.

The arrests were made after community leaders went door to door, asking people to call police with tips.

A prayer vigil was also held for Williams' girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant.

"Every time it seems like we're making progress, (it) looks like we take some steps back to have 15-year-olds, 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds … over the last couple of weeks, we've arrested five teenagers for murders," Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez said.

Both teens will remain in juvenile detention for at least the next 21 days when they're due back in court.

In the meantime, attorneys will review the case, the defense will try to negotiate keeping it in juvenile court and the state plans to bring it to a grand jury.

