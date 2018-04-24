Thief caught on camera burglarizing SUV in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - A thief was captured on surveillance video burglarizing an SUV in Miami Shores, authorities said.

The burglary happened about 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Northwest 93rd Street.

Police said the thief, who appears to be a teenager, entered the victim's SUV through an unlocked passenger-side door and ransacked the vehicle.

He stole several items belonging to the victim, police said.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Miami Shores police Detective P. Cazzola at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

