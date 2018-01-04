Thief snatches woman's purse from SUV outside Oakland Park day care

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A thief was captured on surveillance cameras snatching a woman's purse from inside her SUV outside a day care in Oakland Park.

The theft was reported about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 outside Tot's Town Daycare at 2860 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release Thursday that the victim left her purse inside her unlocked 2005 Infiniti SUV as she went into the child care center.

Surveillance video shows a silver Hyundai Santa Fe slowly approaching the Infiniti before leaving.

Oglesby said the driver of the Santa Fe returned a short time later, and a man got out of the SUV with what appeared to be a shirt or a towel in his right hand.

Authorities said the man used the cloth to open the victim's door.

He then got into the driver's seat and grabbed the victim's gold-colored purse before taking off in the SUV he arrived in, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Eric Versteeg at 954-202-3119 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

