Thief steals checks, $15 from Surfside restaurant, police say

SURFSIDE, Fla. - A thief wearing a balaclava to hide his identity burglarized a restaurant this week in Surfside, authorities announced Wednesday.

The burglary happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday at The Carrot restaurant at 9519 Harding Ave.

Surfside police said surveillance video captured the thief entering the business through the rear by using an unknown tool to pry open the door.

Police said the man took the cash register, which contained eight checks made out to vendors and a Tzedakah box (Jewish charity box), which contained about $15.

The restaurant's alarm system was not activated at the time of the burglary, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

