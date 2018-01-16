Thief steals guns from Cooper City home

COOPER CITY, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to identify a thief who helped himself to a Cooper City home's gun collection late last month.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows a man ring the doorbell and knock on the front door of a home decorated for Christmas on the morning of Dec. 29.

Decorative wreaths hung on the door as the doorbell chime played "Deck the Halls."

The young thief can be seen in the Ring surveillance video waiting to see if anyone would answer the door. The video shows him peering through the window, cellphone in hand, before he walks out of view.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the thief soon after broke into the home and stole two handguns from a safe.

The thief wore a royal blue T-shirt that read "Making Bread" and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was holding a phone with a blue case.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the BSO at 954-435-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.