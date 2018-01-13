Thief takes $2K in equipment from small business owners in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - The Fuentes family was working at a State Farm business in Miami-Dade when a thief took advantage of them.

Their work trailer was parked at Southwest 60th Avenue and Bird Road when a man in a vehicle appearing to be a black Chrysler 300 opened it without their permission.

The man took weed-walkers, chain saws and edgers. Cristino Fuentes, who has been running Fuentes Landscaping for about 14 years, said the equipment is worth about $2,000.

Fuentes was asking anyone with information about his equipment and the thief to contact police officers or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



