Thieves snatch 2 Rolex watches from Pembroke Pines store

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for two men who stole two watches from a store over the weekend.

The theft was reported Saturday at Jewelry Discounters at 12137 Pembroke Road.

Surveillance footage shows two men walking into the store and asking to see several watches.

Police said an employee made the mistake of showing the men two watches at the same time.

The video shows one of the men pocketing a watch while the second watch was stolen off camera.

The store owner said the watches are valued at a total of $10,900.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

