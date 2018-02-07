Thieves steal 7 vehicles from Pompano Beach dealership, owner says

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a group of young thieves who broke into a car dealership over the weekend in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened Sunday night at Ducas Auto Sales at 1550 N. Andrews Ave.

The thieves were captured on surveillance video making their way into the sales office, going through desks and stealing car keys.

Business owner Andre Silva told Local 10 News that five people broke into his business, stole a Buick SUV and then used it to smash through a fence on the property to steal six more vehicles.

Silva said all of the vehicles were recovered in less than 24 hours, but some of them sustained damage, which is going to cost him about $30,000.

"We've been working so hard, you know? It's not easy to get money like people think it is, and to see somebody inside my building doing everything that they want to do is just -- it's amazing," Silva said.

Silva said deputies have detained a few of the suspects, but some remain at large. He said his message to the group is to "stay in school."

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



