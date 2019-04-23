Thieves steal electronics from animal clinic in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for four thieves who broke into an animal clinic and made off with electronics.

Authorities released surveillance video Tuesday of the burglary that occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Christmas Day at the Smiling Pets Animal Clinic at 7310 Biscayne Blvd.

According to police, the video shows four men breaking into the business and leaving with electronics valued at more than $500.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





