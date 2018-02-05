Thieves steal Honda motorcycle from outside Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Two thieves were captured on home surveillance cameras last week stealing a Honda motorcycle from outside a house in Pembroke Pines.

The theft was reported about 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the area of Southwest 68th Boulevard and Fifth Street.

Pembroke Pines police said the thieves pried open the front security gate to get to the home's front porch, where the motorcycle was parked.

The men fled the scene in a dark blue Dodge Ram, authorities said.

Police said the victim's sister was inside the home at the time, but she didn't hear the men outside.

The stolen motorcycle has Florida tag MFDJ28.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2225 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

