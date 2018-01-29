Thieves target Hondas while stealing airbags in Coral Springs, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Coral Springs police detectives are investigating after numerous vehicles were burglarized overnight.

Police said most of the vehicles were locked, but the thieves still broke their way in.

Yuliya Zboravskaya, who lives in Forest Hills, told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol that she walked down to her car Monday morning like she does every day, but once she put her children in the back seat, she realized something was wrong.

"And then I went to open my car door and realized I saw a little blue piece on the floor and I'm like, 'Oh, that looks kind of like that belongs to my car,' and I picked it up," Zboravskaya said.

That's when she noticed that someone had broken into her car by popping the lock and drilling into it. The thieves also broke open her steering wheel and stole the airbag.

Zboravskaya called police.

"The officer said that there were multiple reports this morning, like 20 of them, and I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Zboravskaya said.

Police said seven vehicles were targeted in Zboravskaya's neighborhood – all of them Honda Civics or CR-Vs.

Just two minutes up the road, another woman, Veleta Hurlock, was dealing with the same thing.

"This is my only source of transportation to work, and I wasn't expecting this," Hurlock said.

Police said airbag thefts have become an epidemic.

According to Coral Springs police officers, 20 to 25 vehicles were burglarized Sunday night into Monday morning.

Similar burglaries involving Hondas have also been reported over the past few weekends in Pembroke Pines, Davie and Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said a Honda Accord and a Honda CR-V were broken into on Sunday at Homewood Suites at 2061 Griffin Road.

According to an incident report, the driver's side airbag was stolen from each vehicle.

Pembroke Pines police said 24 vehicles have been burglarized in their city since Friday.

Airbags are not cheap, and oftentimes they can go for up to a couple thousand dollars each.

Because the thieves aren't only targeting unlocked cars, police said the only thing the public can do is park their cars somewhere they are at least less likely to be broken into.

It's unclear whether the same group of thieves are involved in all the recent burglaries.

