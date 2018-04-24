Thieves use vehicle to smash their way inside T-Mobile store in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for an unknown amount of thieves who used a vehicle to smash their way inside a T-Mobile store in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The burglary is believed to have happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday at the T-Mobile in the 1700 block of Miami Gardens Drive.

A store manager told Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow that the thieves got away with some cellphones that were on display. But the manager said the cellphones are useless because they won't accept a SIM card.

The store was closed early Tuesday morning as repairmen boarded up the windows. The store reopened later in the morning.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

