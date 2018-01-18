Three boys carjack 81-year-old Broward woman, deputies say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A woman who had just finished shopping at Walmart Supercenter in Lauderdale Lakes grabbed her car keys and was approaching the door of her 2015 Toyota Corolla when a boy stood in front of her.

The 81-year-old woman told deputies Monday afternoon that he showed her a gun and gave her an order.

"Give me your keys," he said, according to the victim.

The woman said she thought it was a joke. He was young enough to be her great-grandchild. She asked him to repeat what he had said. He shouted the order again, and this time she knew he wasn't kidding, so she handed him the keys.

Two other boys jumped in the back seat and the short boy drove away.

"He almost hit me," the woman said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies suspect the boys also stole BB guns from the Walmart Supercenter at 3001 N. SR 7. They are wanted for robbery and carjacking.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.