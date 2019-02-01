Toddler shot in Miami-Dade's Ives Estates neighborhood, police say

Miami-Dade Police Department officers surrounded a home in the Ives Estates' neighborhood where a toddler was shot Thursday night. Photo by Nicole Perez/Local 10 News

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A drive-by shooting left a toddler wounded Thursday night in Miami-Dade County's Ives Estates neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade officers surrounded a home in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 202nd Street, blocks away from the Maide Ives K-8 Center and the Little Dolphin Day Care Center.

Detective Christopher Thomas said relatives rushed the toddler to a nearby hospital. The nearest is Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, but Thomas could not yet confirm if that is where doctors are treating the wounded toddler.

Thomas did say the child was in stable condition.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reacted on Twitter saying the news was enraging and infuriating.

"My heartfelt prayers go out to this child and family," Carvalho wrote.

This is a developing story.

