Twirling thief snatches cellphones from Pompano Beach Sprint store

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A twirling thief snatched several cellphones from a Sprint store in Pompano Beach last month, authorities said.

The theft was reported about 11:30 a.m. March 14 at the Sprint store at 167 S. 26th Ave.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the thief, who was wearing a gray hoodie and dark sunglasses, walked over to a display with new cellphones attached to a table with security cables and yelled, "Nobody move. This is a robbery!"

Surveillance video shows the man yanking several cellphones from the display and twirling around after taking each phone.

The phones stolen are valued at about $3,000.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Nicole Haugh at 954-321-4253 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.