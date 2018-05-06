Two dead after dispute in neighborhood

MIAMI - - Two people are dead and one more was airlifted to a hospital following a dispute among neighbors that took place at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, according to investigators.

Investigators said two neighbors were involved in a dispute at a residence located at 22650 SW 274 St. when shots were fired.

A 78-year-old male and a 35-year-old male were killed while a 50-year-old male was taken to JHM South Trauma Center, where his condition is unknown.

