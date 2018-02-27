Uber driver accused of robbing woman at knifepoint in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An Uber driver was arrested Monday, weeks after he robbed a woman at knifepoint in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim requested an Uber to pick her up outside Mango's in Miami Beach early in the morning on Feb. 4.

Police said Yoandi Borroto, 31, picked up the victim in his Toyota Camry and she requested that he drive her to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 107th Street.

When the victim got out of the car, Borroto exited the vehicle as well, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the victim, the arrest report stated.

Police said the victim struggled with Borroto, but he was able to get more than $2,000 in cash from her purse.

The victim told police that she took a photo of Borroto's car with her iPhone, but he snatched the phone from her hand.

The victim said she bit Borroto on his left arm during the struggle, and he got back into his car and drove away.

Police said the victim identified Borroto in a photo lineup on Sunday. He was arrested the next day on a charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Uber spokeswoman Jodi Page confirmed that Borroto is an Uber driver, but said the company has no record of him driving for the ride-sharing service on Feb. 4.

