U.S. Marshals search for Trayvon Newsome in XXXTentacion's murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The U.S. Marshals' violent offender task force is searching for Trayvon Newsome, one of four men facing charges in the June 18 murder of rapper Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy. He is 20 years old.

U.S. Marshals arrested Robert "Big Rob" Allen, 22, on Wednesday night in Georgia's town of Eastman. Michael Boatwright, 22, and Dedrick Williams, a 22-year-old tattoo artist, were also in custody.

Allen made his first appearance in Broward County bond court on Friday. His public defender said there wasn’t enough evidence in the sealed grand jury indictment to implicate him in the murder. Prosecutors said there is direct evidence placing him at the scene with the other co-defendants.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives believe the four men knew Onfroy had cash in a Louis Vuitton bag. He withdrew $50,000 before driving to Riva Motorsports in his BMW i8, police said. Surveillance video shows Allen and Williams followed Onfroy inside.

When Onfroy was driving away from Riva Motorsports, detectives say the group of four robbers blocked him with an SUV, while Newsome and Boatwright, who were both armed, confronted Onfroy, who was shot several times. They took his bag with the cash.

Detectives said they took Onfroy's bag full of cash, so they found videos of the four dancing with stacks of $100 bills and recovered the murder weapon.

The four men are facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

Detectives John Curcio and Walt Foster were asking anyone with information about Newsome to call them at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.