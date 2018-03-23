Vehicle burglarized outside TD Bank branch in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. - A vehicle was burglarized in the parking lot of a TD Bank branch in Margate Friday, authorities said.

The burglary was reported Friday morning at the TD Bank at 490 State Road 7.

Margate police said the driver of an armored truck that was parked nearby may have witnessed the burglary.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.