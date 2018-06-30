Victim of carjacking wants drivers to be more aware of surroundings

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Adnerys Damas described the worst day of her life. The back flashes, she said keep on coming back. She can't stop reliving I keep on seeing it, I keep on reliving it everyday,”

She was driving her white Lexus last week on Southwest 186th Street at the Turnpike. She was on her way to work when three men in a dark sedan drove by.

"They looked at me and then they backed up, crossed the median, crossed the median and got in front of my car blocking it," she said.

Damas said she attempted to back up, but it was too late.

"I saw him coming out, pointing the gun at me," Damas said. "I thought, 'OK, he wants my purse." But he wanted more. He ordered her to opened the door, grabbed her purse, grabbed her and threw her out of the car. She hit the pavement.

"I fell face down," Damas said. "At that moment, I thought OK he’s going to shoot me in the back. I thought I was going to die. I thought I was going to die. I thought I wasn’t going to see my son anymore, my husband.

After the carjacker took off, Damas said she felt lost. She was just going in circles. She didn’t have a phone. A Good Samaritan saw her and helped her. Officers found the white Lexus with 20-year-old Isaac Rosier sleeping inside. They are still searching for his two accomplices.

