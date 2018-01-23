Victim shot in leg during armed carjacking in Miami

MIAMI - One person was shot in the leg Tuesday morning during an armed carjacking in Miami, authorities said.

The carjacking was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of NW 2nd Avenue.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said the victim's silver BMW was taken during the incident.

The victim was taken in stable condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.