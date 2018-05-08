Video serves as alibi for duo arrested in connection with Liberty Square shooting

MIAMI - Police got the wrong men.

Miami police Chief Jorge Colina released a statement Monday afternoon saying investigators reviewed a video "which appears to support an alibi" for Anthony Clinch, a 19-year-old suspect in last month's fatal shootings at Liberty Square.

"In light of the new evidence," Colina said, the murder charges against Clinch and Yaairnes Bryant, 21, are being dropped. Colina also said a warrant for Deondre McDuffy, 19, has been canceled.

"While the Miami Police Department is committed to the pursuit of justice, it is equally committed to the protection of the innocent," Colina said in the statement. "We would like to assure the public that we will continue to maintain the highest possible ethical standards as we strive to keep our community safe."

Kimson Green, 17, a National Honor Society student at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, and his friend, Rickey Dixon, 18, were killed in an April 8 shooting in Liberty Square.

"Although we feel terrible for the families of the victims, ultimately we have to do what's correct," Colina told Local 10 News.

Clinch and Bryant were arrested Saturday on two counts of first-degree murder, but Colina admitted his department made a mistake. Colina said officers had a positive identification and circumstantial evidence, giving police probable cause to make the arrests.

"We made a mistake and we're not going to hide from it," Colina said.

The chief's statement came on the same day that police released a photograph of McDuffy, calling him "armed and dangerous."

"It's been like a whirlwind," Dixon's aunt, Shirelda Thomas, told Local 10. "You know, one minute we have justice. The next minute we don't."

Colina said police won't stop searching for the real perpetrators of the crime.

"We're going to do everything that we can to bring justice to the families," Colina said.

Correction: A breaking news alert reported Deondre McDuffy was in custody when detectives had determined he was no longer a suspect and they were no longer searching for him.

