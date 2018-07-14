Video shows 3 men blew marijuana smoke in goat's face, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. - Police officers said three men took turns sitting on a goat, exposed the animal to marijuana smoke and shared a video of it on social media. Now they are facing criminal charges.

Prosecutors in Massachusets charged Lorenzo Kelley, 20, Nuno Camara, 18, and Jared Jorge, 21, with animal cruelty, according to the Tauton Police Department.

Officers arrested them after a July 10 video showing the 2-year-old goat named Lilac surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

An animal control officer took the goat from the home and she is staying with a foster family, ABC affiliate WCVB reported.

