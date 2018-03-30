Video shows driver trapped before officer shot him in Florida City

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - William Roberts said he was driving southbound on U.S. 1 when the driver of a minivan lost control and drove through a fence and into murky water.

Roberts parked on the side of the road and saw good Samaritans rush to pull out a man who was trapped inside. He used his iPhone to record the heroic effort. The man walked out of the van unhurt and left walking.

More Miami-Dade Headlines

Florida Fish and Wildlife and Miami-Dade police officers responded, so Roberts got back in his car and went home. He took a nap and when he woke up he realized that what followed was chaos. After surviving the crash, a Miami-Dade police officer shot at the man.

"The driver reached for the officer's electronic controlled device, also known as Taser, removed the Taser from the officer's person and pointed it at the officer, " Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman Sgt. Carlos Rosario said during a news conference.

Authorities closed the 18-mile stretch from Florida City to Key Largo during the investigation near mile marker 114. The wounded man was at Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.