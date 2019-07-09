Man arrested after threatening family of ex-girlfriend's new lover, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - After a romantic relationship failed, detectives say hate fueled Leonardo Abad's attacks against his ex-girfriend's new love interest and a family.

Pilar Franco said she is the mother of the man who is now dating Abad's ex-girlfriend. She said she is terrified of Abad's threats on Facebook, which included a video showing him flashing a weapon in his waistband.

Abad is accused of holding a man at gunpoint and of using a rock to break his car's window on June 27 in North Miami Beach. On June 28, Abad is accused of showing up to Franco's house in Pinecrest to vandalize their cars.

Video shows a man Franco identified as Abad. She said he drilled holes into tires, damaged their breaks, shattered windows and spray painted the cars. He later allegedly wrote in social media that he was going to rape Franco and her daughter.

Officers arrested Abad on a pending warrant on Saturday in Miami Shores and he was jailed on Sunday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and writing threats to kill or do bodily harm.

The pending warrant is on charged of shooting a deadly missile, aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Abad appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Monday morning. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $37,000 bond.

