Video shows officer shooting at 29-year-old Jahmal Parker

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police Department officers released body cam video showing what led up to 29-year-old Jahmal Parker's decision to grab a police officer’s Taser stun gun, which prompted a police officer to shoot him.

Parker, who according to relatives was not getting treatment for schizophrenia, was driving a minivan on U.S. 1 when he flipped over into murky water in March near the Florida Keys.

Good Samaritans rescued Parker, but since he was acting erratically, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission unit called Miami-Dade police officers for help.

"He is being a little foggy," an officer said about Parker's erratic behavior. "He better not get froggy!"

The two officers involved have experience. Officer Ronald Neubauer, 54, is a 27-year veteran and Officer Richard Bellon, 34, is an 8-year veteran.

Parker, who lives in Pompano Beach, had blood on his clothes, and was refusing to allow paramedics to treat him.

"You are going to let him treat you or you’re going to go in handcuffs and go in the back of the car that way," a police officer said.

Parker didn't follow orders, so the police officer threatened him again.

"Have you ever been Tased?"

Parker's relatives said he was behaving that way because he didn't have access to mental health care.

After receiving medical treatment, Parker remained in jail and is facing charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault on police officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has yet to release the results of their investigation.



GRAPHIC WARNING: Unedited video shows police-involved shooting, includes expletives

