Video shows officer's interaction with mail-bomb plot suspect

BOCA RATON, Fla. - An officer's body-cam video shows two police officers responding to a call about 8:52 a.m. to check up on a man who was sleeping in a van outside of a gym in Boca Raton.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department officers chatted with Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old former stripper turned DJ, for about five minutes late last year. Months later, he would become the mail-bomb plot suspect.

"They were concerned about you," an officer said.

Sayoc talked to the officers about his long work hours, and he claimed that he was sleeping in the van because he had a hectic schedule. He also talked to them about his support of President Donal Trump.

Federal investigators believe Sayoc had been planing the "domestic terrorist attack" since July. He was arrested Oct. 26 outside of an Auto Zone in Plantation. Investigators accused him of sending out 15 pipe bombs to prominent Democrats around the country and CNN offices in Atlanta and New York.

Federal prosecutors charged Sayoc, who is awaiting extradition to New York in Miami, with five federal charges and will likely be indicted on additional charges as the investigation continues. He is set to appear in Miami federal court for a pre-trial detention hearing on Friday morning.

WPLG/CNN