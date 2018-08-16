Video shows Taser guns barely affected man acting erratically at Wendy's

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - A video shows a Taser gun take down at a Wendy's restaurant in Cutler Bay.

Joaquin Labaut was acting erratically. He ran behind the counter. The first Taser does little to slow him down, as he lumbers into the kitchen. Labaut seemed to feel the second jolt, but it wasn’t enough to take him down.

Labaut was not responding to commands to get on the floor, so there was a third jolt. He was wedged between police officers and panicked employees.

An officer used a baton to hit Labaut repeatedly. Back in the lobby, another officer's camera shows the chaos as they handcuffed Labaut. An officer sat on him to subdue him.

When Labaut faced a judge, it was clear the June 6 incident wasn’t his first run in with the law. He has a history of armed robbery and drug possession.



