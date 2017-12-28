Witness follows driver home after hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park, deputies say

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A witness followed a 73-year-old driver home Tuesday evening after the man failed to stop after striking a pedestrian with his vehicle in Oakland Park, authorities said.

The hit-and-run was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Andrews Avenue, just north of Commercial Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim, Charles Zalcberg, 70, of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, had just gotten off a Broward County bus when he was struck by a car while crossing the street.

Deputies said the driver of the car, Jose Francisco Ortiz, was traveling east on Commercial Boulevard and was turning left to head north on Andrews Avenue when he struck Zalcberg with his car.

Authorities said Zalcberg was walking north of the designated crosswalk when he was struck, and Ortiz failed to stop after the crash.

A witness followed Ortiz to his house in Pompano Beach and notified the Broward Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

Deputies said Ortiz returned to the scene and identified himself to deputies as the driver who struck Zalcberg.

Zalcberg was taken to Broward Health North, where he died.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said charges are pending further investigation.

