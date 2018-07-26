Woman was performing buttocks augmentations with illegal substance, prosecutors say

MIAMI - Kerlys "Kyky" Mercedes Chaparro was performing silicone injections to augment the buttocks of her clients with an illegal substance, according to federal authorities. She appeared in federal court in Miami for an initial hearing on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the injections' long list of risks include an embolism, migration that could interfere with organs, infections, silicone-filled scar tissue formations, necrosis, skin discoloration, disfigurement, discomfort and pain.

On social media, Chaparro, 39, alleges that she was a surgical instrument technician in Colombia and that she is a mother of two. Authorities say she is not a licensed medical practitioner and she was using a misbranded substance that doesn't have the approval of the Food and Drug Administration.

"The silicone substance was allegedly misbranded, in that it had false and misleading labeling," said Sarah J. Schall, a spokeswoman for the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's medical crimes unit was involved in this case. Chaparro was charged with delivery for pay of an adulterated and misbranded device received in interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead. Her arraignment before Judge Andrea Simonton is Aug. 6.

Authorities were asking anyone who has undergone procedures with Chaparro to e-mail gluteal.injections@fda.hhs.gov.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.