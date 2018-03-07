Miami abduction suspect taken into custody in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man accused of abducting a woman in Miami was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Miramar, police said.

The abduction stemmed from a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood early Wednesday.

Miramar police said the victim was found at a home in the Haven Lake Estates.

Miami police identified the 30-year-old suspect as Javier Cardenas. Police said he was taken into custody without incident at the Haven Lake Estates community center.

