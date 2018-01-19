Woman accepts plea deal for DUI crash that injured South Dade High principal

MIAMI - A South Florida woman accepted the terms of a plea deal Friday and will spend the next five years in prison for seriously injuring a high school principal while she was driving drunk.

Marilyn Aguilera appeared clearheaded in court and took responsibility for her actions.

A Miami-Dade County judge canceled the initial plea hearing in November after Aguilera tested positive for marijuana.

Police said Aguilera was intoxicated on April, 26, 2016, when she struck Javier Perez, the principal of South Dade Senior High School, with her SUV. Police said they found alcohol in the SUV, and her blood-alcohol level was almost triple the legal limit.

Perez lost both of his legs in the crash, which happened as he coached his son's Little League baseball game. He was not in court during Friday's plea hearing.

Another man, Elias Espinoza, was also injured.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Aguilera will serve five years in prison and three years of probation.

