Woman accused of stabbing man to death at West Park motel

Janae Jarrell-Moody, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing a man while he was taking out the trash at a West Park motel.

WEST PARK, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines woman stabbed a man to death Sunday while he was taking out the trash at a West Park motel, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Janae Jarrell-Moody, 32, faces a charge of first-degree murder.

BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said Jarrell-Moody and the victim, Herbert Lee Butler, were acquaintances.

Jarrell-Moody told deputies she had gone to Butler's room Sunday morning at the Corner Motel to charge her phone. She said Butler asked to borrow her car, but she refused, so he got upset and tried to take her purse.

Concepcion said Jarrell-Moody told deputies she managed to get away but returned a few minutes later, this time armed with a knife, and attacked Butler as he was taking out the trash.

Butler, 55, of Hollywood, died of a single stab wound to his chest.

Jarrell-Moody was being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.

