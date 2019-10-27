Woman arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A woman was arrested Saturday after leading police on a chase in a stolen car, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The chase began in Miami-Dade County and continued into Broward County, slamming into seven police cruisers along the way, police said.

Eventually, the car collided with a Miami-Dade police cruiser at Oakland Park Boulevard and US Highway 441 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The woman behind the wheel was taken to Florida Medical Center for treatment. Her identity hasn't been released.



