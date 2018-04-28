Woman breaks window after learning 'Wicked Good Deal' meal didn't come with a drink

More Surveillance Video Headlines

Officers are searching for a woman who used a chair to break a window at a fast-food restaurant, after she learned that her combo meal didn't include a drink.

The New York Police Department released surveillance video Friday from the Popeyes at Staten Island where the woman ordered a $4 Wicked Good Deal meal, which includes chicken strips, a side and a buttermilk biscuit.

Officers said the woman between 18 to 25 years old. She was wearing a pink hooded sweater, a black jacket and blue jeans, and she got away in a black sedan.

