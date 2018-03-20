Woman faces arson charge after crashing into police substation while on fire

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A woman who is accused of setting herself on fire and crashing a car with a flammable substance into the Broward Sheriff's Office substation in Parkland was facing criminal charges, according to BSO Tuesday.

Lassandra Johnson crashed her Toyota Camry about 11:30 a.m., Monday. The 34-year-old West Park resident's car crossed a small garden, crashed through a window and into the community service room at BSO’s South Broward office, 3201 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

"Following impact, a fire erupted from the car," BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a statement. "A worker who was painting inside the office helped Johnson out of the car."

Ben Mendez said that when he heard the loud crash he rushed to help, and saw Johnson was on fire. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said Johnson suffered third-degree burns all over her body. She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where she remains Tuesday.

"She was on fire already, so I'm assuming she lit herself on fire," Mendez said.

Mendez pulled the woman out of the car and put out the flames as fast as he could. He said he tried talking to her, but she was "babbling" about her romantic life.

The woman was slowly walking naked when firefighters arrived and covered her. She didn't struggle.

"A BSO employee who hurt herself while evacuating was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital South as a precaution," Oglesby said.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with arson and burglary. Oglesby did not explain the reason for the burglary charge, but said the investigation by BSO's violent crimes unit continues.

Oglesby was asking anyone with information to call Detective Mark Warsaw at 954-321-4311 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

