Woman faces charges after crashing into BSO substation while on fire

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A woman who is accused of setting herself on fire and crashing a car with a flammable substance into the Broward Sheriff's Office substation in Pembroke Park is facing criminal charges.

BSO deputies said Lassandra Johnson, 34, of West Park, crashed her Toyota Camry into the building about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

"Following impact, a fire erupted from the car," BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a statement. "A worker who was painting inside the office helped Johnson out of the car."

Ben Mendez said he heard the loud crash, rushed to help and saw Johnson on fire.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said Johnson suffered third-degree burns all over her body. She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where she remains Tuesday.

"She was on fire already, so I'm assuming she lit herself on fire," Mendez said.

Mendez pulled the woman out of the car and put out the flames as fast as he could. He said he tried talking to her, but she was "babbling" about her romantic life.

The woman was slowly walking naked when firefighters arrived and covered her. She didn't struggle.

"A BSO employee who hurt herself while evacuating was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital South as a precaution," Oglesby said.

Johnson faces charges of arson and burglary. Oglesby did not explain the reason for the burglary charge, but said the investigation by BSO's violent crimes unit continues.

