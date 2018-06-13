Woman found dead in Miami

MIAMI - A woman was found dead Wednesday morning in Miami.
Miami police said the woman's body was discovered shortly before 6:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue.
Detectives and crime scene technicians spent much of the morning gathering evidence from the scene.
A man who spoke to Local 10 News said he saw a car drive by and believes the body was dumped there.
Police haven't revealed any other information about the death investigation.
