Woman found dead in Miami

MIAMI - A woman was found dead Wednesday morning in Miami.

Miami police said the woman's body was discovered shortly before 6:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue.

Detectives and crime scene technicians spent much of the morning gathering evidence from the scene.

A man who spoke to Local 10 News said he saw a car drive by and believes the body was dumped there.

Police haven't revealed any other information about the death investigation.

