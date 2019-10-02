Woman in custody after girlfriend found shot at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A woman has been taken into custody after her girlfriend was found shot in a car outside a Lauderhill apartment complex, police said.

Lauderhill police Maj. William Gordon said an officer was on patrol when he heard what he believed to be gunshots coming from the Waterford Park apartment complex on Northwest 44th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds sitting in the driver's seat of a car in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Gordon said officers made contact with the victim's girlfriend, who surrendered after a brief standoff.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.