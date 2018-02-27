Woman injured in Lantana chainsaw attack

A woman was taken to a hospital after she was attacked by a chainsaw-wielding man Tuesday morning near the Super 8 motel on Hypoluxo Road in Lantana.

Lantana Police Chief Sean Scheller said a woman was walking along the 1200 block of Hypoluxo Road about 7:15 a.m. when a man with a chainsaw jumped out of some bushes near the Super 8 motel and attacked her.

"The victim suffered slash injuries to her chest and hands," Scheller said.

She was taken to a hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Scheller said the woman's attacker was taken into custody.

He said it wasn't immediately known if the suspect knew the victim.



