Woman in custody after no hostages found inside Miami nightclub/restaurant, police say

MIAMI - A woman was taken into custody Monday after no hostages were found inside a Miami restaurant/nightclub as she reported, authorities said.

Miami police said they were first called to the area about 2 p.m. in reference to a woman who was robbed of her cellphone.

While officers were speaking with the woman, a second woman came running out of Joseph's Club at 1971 NW Seventh Street in Little Havana and told officers that she and other employees were being held hostage inside, authorities said.

Police initially believed 12 employees were being held hostage by management for unknown reasons.

The police department's SWAT team made their way inside the restaurant and found that no one was even inside.

Citrus Grove Elementary School and Citrus Grove Middle School were initially placed on lockdown, but the lockdowns have since been lifted.

This isn't the first time police have been called to the club and restaurant. Police said a man was shot inside the nightclub in February 2014.

Another man, Jesus Hernandez, was fatally stabbed in May 2016 during a brawl inside the business.

Police said the woman who made the hostage claim Monday is being detained for questioning. Two other people are also being questioned, authorities said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.