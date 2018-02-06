Woman robbed at gunpoint in Pembroke Pines apartment complex

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A woman was robbed at gunpoint late Monday night in Pembroke Pines, and the robbery may be connected to two others, according to police.

The robbery happened about 11:30 p.m. in the Windmills Lakes community near Southwest 86th Avenue and Southwest Third Street.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Al Xiques said the 57-year-old woman was approached by two men while she was parked in the complex. The men demanded her bag and her keys.

Xiques said the woman was pushed to the ground, kicked twice and punched three times in the head while being held at gunpoint. The victim eventually got away and the two robbers ran off.

Officers searched the area but weren't able to find the men.

Police believe the robbery is connected to two carjackings that happened in December.

In those cases, both women were sitting in their parked cars when they were robbed. Police believe the same men were responsible for both robberies.

In the first incident, police said, Angela Nunez, 54, was talking on her phone with the windows down on Dec. 13 when two men approached her vehicle from both sides.

Police said both men were armed with handguns.

One of the men put his gun to the side of Nunez's head and told to her get out of her gray 2017 Toyota Corolla.

As she walked away, police said, the man pushed her and told her not turn around. The man then drove off with the car, police said.

In the second incident, a 60-year-old woman was about to leave her 2011 silver Hyundai Sonata on Dec.14 when an armed man opened her passenger side door and climbed inside the car.

Police said the man put his gun to the woman's head and told her to "shut up." Meanwhile, another armed man approached the driver's side door and demanded the woman get out of the vehicle, police said. When she did, the gunmen, along with a third man, got in the car and sped off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

