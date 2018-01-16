Woman robbed of car by 3 males in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A woman was carjacked Tuesday morning by three males in Miami, authorities said.

The carjacking was reported in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 57th Street.

Miami police officers said three males, who are believed to be juveniles, threatened the woman with a gun and took off in her Infiniti as it was parked outside her friend's home.

The victim was not injured during the carjacking.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.