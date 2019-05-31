Woman set marijuana grow house on fire, deputies say

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are accusing Kelli J. Korman of setting a marijuana grow house on fire in Dania Beach.

They decided to arrest the 36-year-old mother on Tuesday after Detective Howard Bennett determined the house fire on Sheridan Street near Southwest Third Avenue was "incendiary in nature."

Deputies didn't say if Korman had a motive to allegedly set the house on fire. She did tell investigators that she knew her boyfriend had been growing marijuana in the living room for about three months, according to the arrest form.

Firefighters told deputies they found the marijuana in a black tent. Deputies said it had a homemade irrigation system with a panel to provide power to a blower motor fan.

"Due to the ongoing felony manufacturing and growth of marijuana within the residence ... it has been classified as arson," Deputy Daniel Rocha wrote in the police report.

Korman is facing charges of first-degree arson and production of marijuana.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.