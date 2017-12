LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A woman was critically injured in an early-morning shooting Thursday at a club in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said deputies were called to a shooting at South Rock Lounge Bar & Grill shortly after 3:30 a.m.

More Crime Headlines

Oglesby said the woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.



Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.